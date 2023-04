A lane is blocked on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Lanes are now clear after a crash blocked a lane on State Highway 1 on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning.

Just after 11 am, Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland and Northland said the crash was blocking the right southbound lane on the centre lane of the Harbour Bridge.

Waka Kotahi advised drivers to merge with care to pass and expect delays.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 11:05AM

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane (lane 4 of 4) on the Harbour Bridge. Merge with care to pass and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/pWFiIO0Uvi — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 17, 2023

Just before midday, the traffic agency announced the crash had been cleared and the lane was open.