Crash blocks Auckland’s Southern Motorway, causes delays

A crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway just after the Market Rd off-ramp has blocked two southbound lanes and is causing headaches for motorists this Monday afternoon. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted the crash just after the Market Rd off-ramp about 2pm.

The transport agency said motorists should pass with care and expect delays until the scene is cleared.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 2:00PM

Police have been approached for comment.