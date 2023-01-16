Voyager 2022 media awards
Crash blocks Auckland’s Southern Motorway, causes delays

NZ Herald
A crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway just after the Market Rd off-ramp has blocked two southbound lanes and is causing headaches for motorists this Monday afternoon. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway has blocked two southbound lanes and is causing headaches for motorists this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted the crash just after the Market Rd off-ramp about 2pm.

The transport agency said motorists should pass with care and expect delays until the scene is cleared.

Police have been approached for comment.

