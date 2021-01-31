Crash blocks Auckland motorway lanes after motorbike hits pedestrian

This was the scene on State Highway 1 at Albany shortly after the crash. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Two lanes on Auckland's Northern Motorway are off-limits after a motorbike collided with a person.

Police said a motorbike struck a pedestrian at 4.10pm between the McClymonts Rd on-ramp and Greville Road off-ramp in Albany.

Two southbound lanes on the Northern Motorway were blocked.

Police said motorists should take alternative routes where possible.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how the pedestrian came to be on the North Shore motorway.



Waka Kotahi NZTA said a left southbound lane was blocked just after the Greville Rd southbound off-ramp.

FINAL UPDATE 8:30AM

The crash on SH1 Southern Motorway has been CLEARED. Thank you for your patience while emergency services attended and contractors cleaned up following this incident. ^ALhttps://t.co/Vv07FgTtum — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 30, 2021

"Please take extra care while passing and expect significant delays," the transport agency added in a tweet.