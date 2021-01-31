Crash blocks Auckland motorway lanes after motorbike hits pedestrian

Two lanes on Auckland's Northern Motorway are off-limits after a motorbike collided with a person.
Police said a motorbike struck a pedestrian at 4.10pm between the McClymonts Rd on-ramp and Greville Road off-ramp in Albany.
Two southbound lanes on the Northern Motorway were blocked.
Police said motorists should take alternative routes where possible.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how the pedestrian came to be on the North Shore motorway.
Waka Kotahi NZTA said a left southbound lane was blocked just after the Greville Rd southbound off-ramp.
"Please take extra care while passing and expect significant delays," the transport agency added in a tweet.