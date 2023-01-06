Voyager 2022 media awards
Crash blocks all southbound lanes on Auckland Harbour Bridge

Auckland motorists are struggling with two separate crashes on State Highway 1 this afternoon - including an accident that has left all southbound lanes blocked on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.

A crash occurred around 12.30pm north of the harbour bridge on State Highway 1 after Shelly Beach Rd off-ramp heading southbound.

NZTA are warning motorists to expect delays and to pass the crash scene with care.


Another accident on SH1 in the Auckland region this afternoon has blocked traffic just south of the Drury off-ramp.

There is only one SH1 northbound lane clear after the accident in Drury which is disrupting northbound traffic from Ramarama to Papakura.

The accident occurred at 12.50pm and NZTA are telling motorists to expect significant delays.

More to come

