Crash blocks all southbound lanes on Auckland Harbour Bridge

A crash has blocked Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Auckland motorists are struggling with two separate crashes on State Highway 1 this afternoon - including an accident that has left all southbound lanes blocked on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.

A crash occurred around 12.30pm north of the harbour bridge on State Highway 1 after Shelly Beach Rd off-ramp heading southbound.

NZTA are warning motorists to expect delays and to pass the crash scene with care.





SH1 AUCKLAND HARBOUR BRIDGE, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 12:30PM

Due to a crash, SH1 southbound is currently BLOCKED north of Harbour Bridge to allow for vehicle recovery. Please expect DELAYS if traveling southbound over the bridge at this time. ^CS pic.twitter.com/KPfDGzwlkG — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 6, 2023

Another accident on SH1 in the Auckland region this afternoon has blocked traffic just south of the Drury off-ramp.

There is only one SH1 northbound lane clear after the accident in Drury which is disrupting northbound traffic from Ramarama to Papakura.

The accident occurred at 12.50pm and NZTA are telling motorists to expect significant delays.

UPDATE 1:05PM

Due to a crash, SH1 northbound is down to one lane near the Drury off-ramp.

Please keep to the right, pass with care and expect DELAYS at this time. ^CS https://t.co/n3pHgx4nSE pic.twitter.com/alzYkpdTXJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 7, 2023





