Two lanes are blocked on the Harbour Bridge. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Motorists looking to cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge earlier today faced a near half-hour delay after a crash blocked two northbound lanes this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the crash has since been cleared, but motorists should still allow extra time if travelling north as delays ease throughout the early afternoon.

Traffic was gridlocked back to Remuera and spilt onto the Northwestern Motorway link, with just two lanes free to head across the harbour.

Google maps showed traffic building by the minute, with a 22-minute delay to travel through Spaghetti Junction.

Soon after the crash, and with traffic down to one lane, motorists were warned it would take 45 minutes to get from central Auckland to the bridge.

The transport authority warned motorists to merge with care after the smash left just one lane free.

Trucks were forced to queue on the centre lane, with traffic at a near-standstill from the bridge back to the Victoria Park Tunnel.

UPDATE 11:30AM

This crash now cleared with 4 lanes north available now. Allow extra time as northbound delays through the area start to ease. ^TP https://t.co/PGPcKMgZ5I — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 26, 2022