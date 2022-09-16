Voyager 2022 media awards
Crash blocking Southern Motorway lane at Mt Wellington

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Waka Kotahi is telling motorists to expect delays.

A crash blocked a lane on the Southern Motorway, causing delays during the Friday afternoon rush hour.

One crash occurred in the right northbound lane on State Highway 1 just before the Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp.

It was cleared about 4.55pm, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said, but motorists should still expect delays as traffic reduced.

Another crash occurred earlier on SH1 in Warkworth, blocking a northbound lane before Hudson Rd.

This crash had also since cleared but leaves heavy traffic remaining in the area, the transport authority said.