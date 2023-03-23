Locals’ days full of excitement for mountain biking fans.

Crankworx locals’ days have proved popular once again with crowds flocking to Skyline Rotorua for their chance to be a part of the action.

Some fans came straight from school to support the festival.

Damon Stewart, from Hamurana, described his family as Crankworx regulars.

“We come to watch our friends in the competitions,” Stewart said.

“It’s great exposure for the young kids.”

Stewart said watching the riders on the tracks was great motivation and inspiration for children, like his daughters aged 8 and 10.

Rotorua resident Carey, who declined to provide her last name, said she and her two daughters had come to Crankworx straight from school.

“We’re here every time. The kids like to get involved and we get to support local vendors.”

Carey’s daughter Fiona, 9, said her favourite part of Crankworx was watching the Whipoff competition.

Crankworx Rotorua event director Ariki Tibble on the last day of the 2022 event. Photo / Laura Smith

Crankworx Rotorua organiser Ariki Tibble said it was great to have Crankworx back in March after the festival was moved to November last year as a result of Covid-19.

“As the sun goes down, the sky turns purple and it creates a really beautiful experience,” Tibble said.

He said the Crankworx Rotorua locals days, Wednesday and Thursday, had been fantastic with Wednesday’s Whipoff competition being “really popular”.

“Locals days are a great opportunity for local rangatahi [youth] and their supporters to experience a world-class track.”

Keaton Ward, a race technician for global mountain biking hardware brand SRAM, said the local support for Crankworx made Rotorua a special venue for the festival.

“There’s a lot of really good fans in Rotorua,” Ward told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“It definitely seems like a treat for the locals. They’re always very excited.”

Ward has worked in the industry for 21 years, having started repairing bikes at local shops where he grew up in Colorado.

A race technician for global mountain biking hardware brand SRAM, Keaton Ward, from Colorado, has worked in the industry for 21 years. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Ward’s job at Crankworx involved making sure SRAM’s sponsored athletes had everything they needed to keep their bikes working.

“In some cases, I make sure [the athletes] have lunch, a place to stay and get to the venue without forgetting their shoes and helmets,” Ward said.

“Really, a day when I’m not busy is a good day because that means nothing’s going wrong.”

Ward said the best part of his day was being able to watch successful races.

“We’re asking a lot of the bikes over the week and the equipment holds up pretty well.”

This was Ward’s fourth time at Crankworx Rotorua and he encouraged locals to continue supporting the event.

“Let’s keep it going, keep supporting it,” Ward said.

“The more riding you have out here, the bigger it’s going to get.”

Tips for keeping your bike in top shape:

Remember the most important thing is normal maintenance.

Service your suspension.

Look after your bike chain.

Keep your bike clean. In Rotorua volcanic dust can be hard on equipment.











