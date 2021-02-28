Covid's Hawke's Bay transport disruption: Nine Napier flights cancelled, road delays

Five Air New Zealand services bound for Napier have been cancelled, along with four services out of Napier. Photo / File

Nine flights in and out of Hawke's Bay Airport have been cancelled today amid transport woes caused by Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown.

Auckland moved into alert level 3 lockdown for seven days as of 6am on Sunday, and the rest of the country moved into level 2.

The latest community cases, including a man in his 20s who went to the GP on Friday afternoon for a Covid test before then going to the gym, are from a single cluster.

An Air New Zealand spokesman said five services bound for Napier have been cancelled, along with four services out of Napier. Photo / File

An Air New Zealand spokesman said five services bound for Napier have been cancelled, along with four services out of Napier.

Road travellers heading in and out of Auckland have also faced extended delays.

Senior sergeant Jonathon Chappell, speaking to Newstalk ZB at the Mercer checkpoint, said 23,000 vehicles had been through the five checkpoints on Auckland's southern border since the start of the lockdown.

In 22 hours, only 320 vehicles had been turned back for either not having a legitimate reason for travelling or not having the required paperwork.

The travel disruptions also meant Hawke's Bay Today and NZ Herald newspaper deliveries into the region were held up this morning due to long delays at the Auckland border patrol.

The newspapers are printed at the NZME Ellerslie print site and trucked to Hawke's Bay.

Deliveries are expected by midday.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet's national tour of Tutus on Tour, due to be held at Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre on March 2, has been postponed.

Performances in New Plymouth, Whanganui, Gisborne, Tauranga and Nelson have also been postponed.

Basketball Hawke's Bay also announced the cancellation of the Napier Year 1 and 2 Competitions due to be held on March 4.