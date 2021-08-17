Covid lockdown: Hawke's Bay supermarkets turned away shoppers as lockdown neared

Pak 'n Save Hastings. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay supermarkets bulged to near capacity as lockdown approached, with some shoppers even turned away.

Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin said there was a 50 per cent increase in custom yesterday.

The rush came despite supermarket chains urging normalcy and promising there was plenty to go around.

"Following the announcement from government this evening that New Zealand is to return to Alert Level 4 from midnight 17 August, our supermarkets and integrated supply chain are prepared, and our stores have a good supply of groceries on the shelves," said a Foodstuffs spokesperson.

Queues outside a Canterbury supermarket last night. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay was not immune to the phenomenon.

A Hawke's Bay Today reporter was turned away from Pak 'n Save Hastings about 8pm on Tuesday, after having been told by a security guard the store "was at capacity".

A young Norsewood family with four children under 5 also found their weekly shop was prevented from entering New World Dannevirke.

"We were heading to Dannevirke to do our shopping when the news of the lockdown was announced. When we arrived at the supermarket at about 7pm it was so packed we couldn't get in. We headed for Waipukurau instead as they have two supermarkets.

"But my sister was in one of the Waipukurau supermarkets and messaged me saying it was packed out and there was no bread left.

"We are on a dairy farm, fairly remote, and can only come to town on my partner's day off. I messaged my Mum and said 'what am I going to do?'

"Thankfully Mum had bread in the freezer, so we are OK for the meantime but I was horrified at the number of people panic-buying and wiping the shelves clean, leaving nothing for the rest of us. It was awful."

Long lines were also reported at other grocery stores and supermarkets around the region.

There were reports of long queues outside New World Flaxmere and cleared out shelves.

A police spokesperson said police carried out high visibility reassurance patrols at a number of essential businesses in Napier on Tuesday evening including supermarkets.

There were no incidents of note though, they said.

