A Ferrari was among the items seized during Operation Cincinnati raids in 2020. Photo / Supplied

A jury trial in which the acting national commander of the Comancheros is accused of having conspired with Rebels gang members to distribute methamphetamine has been temporarily derailed by Covid-19.

The eight-week, 14-defendant trial was initially scheduled to begin at the start of this week but was postponed the first time after 10 defendants pleaded guilty at the last minute to various charges.

A jury was selected on Monday in the High Court at Auckland for the four remaining defendants, including high-ranking Comanchero gang member Seiana Fakaosilea. The group returned to the courtroom today expecting prosecutors Robin McCoubrey and Ben Kirkpatrick to open the Crown case and begin calling witnesses.

However, Justice Neil Campbell sent jurors home soon after their arrival, explaining that one of the defence lawyers tested positive for Covid-19 this morning.

"We are unable to start the trial this morning without him being physically present," he explained.

Police made multiple arrests and seized drugs and cash as part of Operation Cincinnati in late 2020. Photo / Supplied

Jurors were asked to return next Monday for the prosecutors' opening address, which the defence lawyer will watch remotely via audio-video feed. By Tuesday, the lawyers' isolation period should end if he no longer has symptoms and the Crown can start calling witnesses, Justice Campbell said.

The good news, Campbell added, is that the trial is now estimated to last only about two weeks.

Joining Fakaosilea in the dock are Taniela Mafileo, Jie Huang and Richard Pelikani.

Police made multiple arrests between October and December 2020 after a nine-month investigation by the National Organised Crime Group and Customs. Among those arrested were senior leaders of the Comancheros and Rebels gangs, who were alleged to have formed a partnership to manufacture or distribute methamphetamine and MDMA in Auckland and Christchurch, police said at the time.

Police recovered drugs, guns, ammunition and a large quantity of cash, authorities have previously said.