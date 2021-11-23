Covid Delta outbreak: More than 1400 DHB doctors, nurses and other staff have not had first Covid jab

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

More than 1400 doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers have missed the deadline the get their first Covid-19 jab and have stood down, resigned or had their jobs terminated.

The figures have been released by district health boards about staff who are unable to continue working at DHBs because they did not receive the first vaccination by 11.59pm on November 15.

As at 9am yesterday, about 1.8 per cent of the 20 DHB total workforce of around 80,000 had been stood down, resigned or had their employment terminated after not meeting the Government's vaccination mandate.

Across the 20 District Health Boards, more than 1400 staff have not had a first vaccine jab. Photo / File

A total of 1028 people had been stood down, 92 staff had resigned, and 341 had had their employment terminated.

Lead DHB chief executive Rosemary Clements said the DHBs continue to work through the consultation process with unvaccinated staff members who are stood down to answer any questions they might have, discuss other options such as redeployment, support them through the process and encourage them to consider vaccination.

"If staff choose to be vaccinated while they are stood down, they will be able to return to their DHB."

In total, 52 doctors, 518 nurses and 90 midwives have now either been stood down, resigned or had their employment terminated because they have declined to be vaccinated.

Of those stood down, 51 are awaiting an AstraZeneca vaccination. Some will also be awaiting the outcome of applications for medical exemptions.

Clements said that DHBs have terminated the employment of staff where no other alternative or redeployment options can be found.

"This step has been taken when staff have confirmed that they will not be vaccinated. DHBs are complying fully with all employment law requirements and we have engaged and agreed with health sector unions on the processes we are following.'

"Service delivery impacts will vary between DHBs and mitigations are in place where needed to minimise any impact to services. These include careful staff rostering, and close monitoring of any areas where there may be some staff shortage. Our absolute focus is on ensuring continuity of patient care."

The DHBs will provide a further update about staff on stand down early next month.