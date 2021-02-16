Covid compliance questioned after Aucklanders rush to their Ruapehu holiday homes

In level 2 for the third time since the pandemic began, how compliant are we? Photo / Bevan Conley

Concerns have been raised about Aucklanders travelling to holiday homes in Ruapehu District since Covid-19 alert levels were raised on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Ruapehu District Council and Ngāti Rangi iwi leaders met with police to convey their concerns surrounding Aucklanders travelling south to stay in the Ruapehu region while Auckland was in level 3 restrictions.

Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron said he was aware of some Aucklanders travelling to their holiday homes in the region, attempting to escape the three-day lockdown implemented on Sunday night in response to the discovery of Covid-19 in the South Auckland community.

"We are aware of some Aucklanders attempting to avoid the region's level 3 restrictions by coming to stay at their holiday property," Cameron said in a statement.

"We are urging anyone thinking of travelling to Ruapehu from the Auckland region not to do so. Rethink your plans and stay home."

Also raising concerns was Ngāti Rangi deputy chairman Whetu Moataane, who said people around the area were unsettled by the presence of Aucklanders in the Ruapehu community.

"Our rohe is not an option for Auckland holiday home owners, we have vulnerable communities who are feeling nervous and unsettled by the current situation, their health and wellbeing is paramount," Moataane said.

"Please stick to the rules, stay home within your bubble, and help keep yourself, your whānau and our community safe."