Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid booster: What the latest research tells us

4 minutes to read
There seems no doubt that the Covid-19 vaccine is playing a key role in preventing severe disease and hospitalisation. Photo / AP

There seems no doubt that the Covid-19 vaccine is playing a key role in preventing severe disease and hospitalisation. Photo / AP

By Nicky Pellegrino

The evidence is becoming clearer on the efficacy of a second Covid-19 booster. By Nicky Pellegrino.

For many New Zealanders, it is now around six months since they received their last vaccine to protect against Covid-19.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.