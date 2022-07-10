Covid booster: What the latest research tells us

There seems no doubt that the Covid-19 vaccine is playing a key role in preventing severe disease and hospitalisation. Photo / AP

For many New Zealanders, it is now around six months since they received their last vaccine to protect against Covid-19. Some may be wondering if it is time for a fourth dose. Conversely, given that numerous people have been infected with Sars-CoV-2 despite being triple-vaccinated, others might be asking if there is any point in being jabbed again.

Much of the research looking at the usefulness of a second booster of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine comes from Israel, and the conclusion so far seems to be that it has only marginal benefits if you are young and healthy. There are clearer gains for high-risk people, such as the elderly and severely immunocompromised, and some countries are already offering the vaccine to those groups. In the US, for example, the Food and Drug Administration has authorised a fourth shot for those aged 50 and over as well as the immunocompromised. And in Israel, the groups it has been offered to include healthcare and rest-home workers, adults over 60 and anyone at high risk because of their job.

Most of the world has now recognised that we are living with Covid-19 rather than trying to eliminate it and, as new variants emerge, the focus is on preventing severe disease and hospitalisation. There seems no doubt that the vaccine is playing a key role in this.

"With the Delta variant, receiving two doses was very effective," explains Dr Nikki Turner of the Immunisation Advisory Centre. "Now, with Omicron, the vaccinations we've been using, which match to Delta, are still effective, but the third dose has become a lot more important."

Research from Weill Cornell Medicine in Qatar backs this up. It showed that two doses of an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine has a negligible effect on the risk of symptomatic Omicron. However, triple vaccination was 52.2 per cent effective against symptomatic Omicron, and triple vaccination with prior infection was 77.3 per cent.

So can we keep jabbing our way out of trouble? The European Medicines Agency has warned that booster shots should not be given too closely together and that we need to be careful about overloading the immune system.

Meanwhile, the UK's Cov-Boost study has found that while a fourth dose of a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine provides a boost to antibody concentrations and cellular immunity when given six months after the third dose, it might not improve immunity if baseline levels are already high – in people who have had previous infections, for instance. "There is a hint from some of the people in the trial that it may reach a ceiling," says Saul Faust, of University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.

In this country, the Ministry of Health has expanded its second Covid-19 booster eligibility. A second Covid-19 booster dose is now available to anyone over 50, and health, aged-care and disability-care workers over the age of 30, with a six-month gap between doses. Anyone who is eligible for a second booster can get one without a prescription through bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz.

As for the future, pharmaceutical companies are working on Covid-flu combination vaccines that could be offered to high-risk groups on an annual basis, although it is not yet known whether there will be winter peaks with Covid as there are with flu.

There are also questions around whether people should be vaccinated regularly to address waning immunity or only when an aggressive new variant appears.

New variant-specific vaccines are a possibility, depending on how quickly those new variants emerge and spread. And the holy grail is a universal vaccine that will cover us for any future variants.

"They've been trying to do this for flu for a while," says Turner. "What we'd like for future vaccines is for them to be more effective across a whole range of variants and, of course, we'd like longer-lasting immunity."

Still, we have to be realistic about what vaccines can and can't achieve, she says. "I think public expectations are high. But no vaccine is ever going to be 100% effective for 100% of the population. From my perspective, I think these Covid vaccines have been amazing and delivered beyond what I thought they could."