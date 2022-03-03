Focus Live: Police update as clean-up continues after protest chaos

A total of 40 police were injured amid violent scenes as protesters were forced out of Parliament.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers is set to speak with media at 4.15pm today after chaos broke out on Parliament grounds. You can watch the press conference live here.

Over 80 protesters were arrested yesterday, in violent clashes that saw the end to the 23-day anti-mandate occupation in Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday's violence on Parliament grounds was a sight she never expected to see and the area today was something akin to a "rubbish dump".

Party leaders are in Parliament for the first time since more than 80 protesters were arrested and 40 police officers injured in violent clashes that saw the end to the 23-day anti-mandate occupation in Wellington.

The grounds would be restored as quickly as possible and being able to return and enjoy the area would be quite symbolic for the public, she said.

In total, 600 Police staff were involved and 50 firefighters. However, 40 Police officers were injured, and 8 were admitted to hospital yesterday.

The clean up after the Convoy Protest has begun. Photo / Mike Scott

Ardern thanked police, fire and security staff, many of which were abused.

"To each of you, we say thank you. You were there throughout these events at great risk to yourselves. Many of you were abused, some were injured. But you put your personal safety aside, in order to look after others. And for that we are very grateful."

Earlier today, a police spokesperson said they are continuing to maintain a high visibility foot presence around the Parliamentary grounds and neighbouring streets today.

They said seven staff were in hospital overnight with non life-threatening injuries.

Two disorder-related arrests were made overnight, taking the total number to 89.

Aitken Street, Molesworth Street, and Kate Sheppard Place remain blocked by concrete bollards but they are expected to be removed tomorrow.

"The area was generally quiet with a small number of protesters located near the site, and parliament grounds remain closed," police said.