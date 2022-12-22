Clinical immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan gives advice on how to stay Covid-safe this summer, while also enjoying the holidays after a "rough three years". Video / NZ Herald

The Te Whatu Ora Bay of Plenty’s seven-day average of Covid-19 case numbers have more than doubled in the past month.

And daily Covid-19 cases have gone up by 53 per cent in the district in the same timeframe.

The Ministry of Health’s latest Covid-19 case update reported there were 199 new Covid-19 cases in Te Whatu Bay of Plenty on December 18.

On November 18 that number was 130 - and on December 12, when 390 cases were recorded, the district saw its highest spike in Covid-19 since July 25.

The district’s seven-day average of case numbers has leapt from 115 on November 18 to 284 on December 19.

Nationally, the Ministry of Health has reported 42,740 new cases in the community over the past seven days, making it the worst week of infections in this third wave of the Omicron outbreak.

There are 581 people in hospital with Covid-19, including 15 in intensive care, as well as a further 64 deaths related to the virus.

It comes as holiday hotspots gear up for visitors and modellers predict the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 could hit a record high in the Christmas wave.

Covid Modelling Aotearoa project lead and University of Auckland senior lecturer Dion O’Neale said the number of Covid-19 cases were likely to “flatten” this week.

“Almost certainly what is going on is there will be a drop in case reporting. We see it every holiday and every week.”

O’Neale said the difference between case reporting on an average Saturday compared to an average Monday could be as high as roughly 60 per cent.

Modellers also saw regular drops in the reporting of Covid-19 cases around school and public holidays, despite infections still “going off” in the background.

“We are probably at the week where those true infection numbers are peaking.”

O’Neale said it took three or four weeks for the current wave of infections to reach this point and it would take about the same amount of time for the infections to go back down.

He encouraged everyone to report the results of their Covid-19 tests, even if they were on holiday.

“We need to know what is going on as that knowledge triggers a bunch of processes for extra support.”

Covid Modelling Aotearoa project lead and University of Auckland senior lecturer Dion O’Neale. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack said it was important for people to report the results of their rapid antigen tests (RATs) to enable health professionals to monitor the pattern of infection.

“For various reasons, not everyone who tests positive will report their RAT test result,” Shoemack told the Bay of Plenty Times.

“Furthermore, some people who become unwell with Covid-19 may not recognise that their symptoms are related to Covid-19 infection and therefore they may not do a RAT test.

“However, the wastewater testing done by ESR confirms that the pattern of infection around the country closely mirrors the reported case numbers.”

Shoemack said hospitals now had “lots of experience” treating people with experience with the virus.

“However, we need to do all we can to help prevent people from getting sick and needing hospitalisation.”

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand interim national medical director Dr Pete Watson said he urged everyone to take sensible precautions to protect themselves, and their friends and whānau from Covid-19 as case numbers rise ahead of the holiday season.

“Over summer, large numbers of people will be travelling for trips or seasonal work. There are more social gatherings and large events, such as festivals, and many of our healthcare workers will be taking well-deserved leave,” Watson said.

“We need to continue our good health behaviours to ensure we can not only protect ourselves and each other but help reduce pressure on health providers, urgent care clinics and hospital emergency departments.”

Watson said anyone who tested positive while away from home could drive back if well enough.

“But only if you can travel via a private or work vehicle with only your immediate family or household members. If that isn’t possible for whatever reason, you need to be able to isolate where you are or find somewhere else to isolate.”

Watson said people who contract Covid-19 on holiday should consider antiviral medication, which is free for those who are eligible.

“Antiviral medicines can help you if you’re at risk of becoming very sick with Covid-19. They reduce the amount of virus in your body, so you don’t get as sick and you’re less likely to go to hospital.”

How to protect your holiday against Covid-19 this summer

Take steps to protect yourself and your whānau by:

Source: Toi Te Ora Public Health