Covid-19 update: 8396 new cases, 32 deaths and 171 in hospital

By RNZ

There have been 8396 community cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week, and 32 further deaths.

Of the new cases being reported, 3508 were reinfections.

The numbers, released by the Ministry of Health, showed Covid-19 infections in the country were continuing to drop.

Of the deaths reported today, two were from Northland, seven were from the Auckland region, four were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, two were from Tairawhiti, one was from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Taranaki, three were from the Wellington region, one was from Nelson Marlborough, four were from Canterbury and six were from the Southern region.

Two were in their 20s, three were in their 40s, two were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and four were aged over 90. Of these people, 12 were women and 20 were men.

There were also 171 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight Sunday, including seven in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is now 1148, down from last week’s figure of 1263.

Figures reported last week showed there had been 8882 new cases, with 26 deaths and 161 people hospitalised.