By RNZ

There have been 6578 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week, and 21 further deaths.

Of the new cases, 3173 were reinfections. The total number of deaths attributed to the virus in New Zealand is now 3138.

In addition, there were 182 cases in hospital at midnight on Sunday with five in intensive care. The seven-day rolling average of cases was 933.

Last week, 7702 new Covid-19 cases were reported and a further 40 deaths were attributed to the virus.