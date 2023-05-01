The number of people with the virus in hospital was 265 with eight people in intensive care.

By RNZ

There were 11,063 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Aotearoa in the week to midnight on Sunday and a further 26 deaths attributed to the virus.

The 26 people added to the Covid-19 death tally brings the total number to 2762.

Canterbury, Counties Manukau and Southern once again recorded the highest number of the country’s cases.

There were 12,383 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Aotearoa the previous week, and a further 20 deaths attributed to the virus.

The number of people with the virus in hospital was 292 with nine in intensive care.

Last week the Ministry of Health abandoned a long-awaited survey of Covid-19 infections, with a spokesperson saying it was no longer needed.

The two surveys were announced by former director-general of public health Ashley Bloomfield. In July 2022, he said an infection survey would test 100 people a week over a six-month period. The second survey, a seroprevalence survey, was a blood test to see if people had previously had Covid-19.