Covid-19 update: 11,453 new cases, 18 deaths and 177 in hospital

By RNZ

There have been 11,453 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week, and 18 further deaths.

Of the new cases, 4811 were reinfections.

Of the deaths being reported today, two were from Northland, six were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairāwhiti, one was from Taranaki, one was from Whanganui, two were from the Wellington region, two were from Canterbury, and one was from the Southern region.

One was less than 10 years old, one was in their 20s, one was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Of these people, six were women and 12 were men.

There were also 177 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight Sunday, including one in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is now 1632, up from last week’s figure of 1279.

Figures reported last week showed there had been 9100 new cases, with 40 deaths and 200 people hospitalised.