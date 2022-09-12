Air New Zealand revealed it will discontinue mask mandates for passengers and crew from tomorrow following the Government's announcement today. Photo / Supplied.

Air New Zealand hopes to unmask the smiles of passengers on flights as it ditches mask mandates.

The company revealed it will discontinue mask mandates for passengers and crew from tomorrow following the Government's announcement today that face masks will no longer be required on inbound international or domestic flights.

Although they won't be required, Air New Zealand's chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said customers will still be welcome to wear their own face masks if they wish and the airline will continue to make masks available.

"Masks have played an important part in keeping customers, crew and communities safe during the Covid pandemic, but it's time to say farewell," Geraghty maintained.

Air New Zealand said customers will still be welcome to wear their own face masks if they wish and the airline will continue to make masks available. Masks may also still be required on some outbound international flights. Photo / Supplied.

"While some customers and employees will welcome this news, it doesn't mean masks are disappearing forever. We really encourage customers to continue to do what makes them comfortable, which is the same message we're sharing with our employees."

Masks may still be required on some outbound international flights depending on the individual jurisdiction the flight is arriving in, however.

Air New Zealand is also reminding customers to opt in to credit until September 30 should they wish not to travel following the change.