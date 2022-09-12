Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that the country will scrap the traffic light system from 11.59pm tonight.

New Zealand will ditch the Covid-19 Protection Framework - aka traffic light system - from 11.59pm tonight, bringing most Covid-19 rules to an end more than two years after the country's first case was reported.

So what does it mean for you?

A four-tiered alert level system was introduced to New Zealanders on March 21, 2020, before it was replaced with the traffic light system at the end of 2021.

Today, the Government announced the system would end completely, and all Government vaccine mandates would be removed on September 26.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the changes marked "a milestone" in the country's response and it was time to "safely turn the page" in our Covid-19 management.

"The most recent health advice now tells us that with the lowest cases and hospitalisations since February, our population well vaccinated, and expanded access to anti-viral medicines, New Zealand is in a position to move forward."

There were 1149 Covid-19 cases reported today, a further six deaths and 225 hospitalisations including three people who were in ICU.

The Covid-19 Protection Framework (traffic lights) will end at 11.59pm on September 12. Here's everything you need to know about the changes.

Face masks

Face masks will no longer be required anywhere except when visiting some healthcare facilities like hospitals, GPs, pharmacies and aged-care residential facilities.

Some sites, like workplaces or marae, may ask people to wear a mask.

"This will be at their discretion and no longer a Government requirement. Please respect those who choose to keep wearing masks as a form of protection," Ardern said.

Masks are still recommended in confined places such as public transport or when visiting vulnerable people.

Isolation and testing

Only individuals who test positive for Covid-19 will be required to isolate for seven days.

This means household contacts no longer need to isolate. It is recommended household contacts take a RAT test every day for five days before going about their life as normal, the Ministry of Health said.

"In short, we now move on to a simple two requirements system of masks in healthcare settings and seven days isolation for positive cases only," Ardern said.

Vaccination mandates

All remaining Government vaccine mandates will end in two weeks' time - at 11.59pm, September 26.

Ardern said it would now be an employer's discretion as to whether they require their workforce to be vaccinated.

International travellers

Vaccination requirements will end for all travellers and air crew arriving in New Zealand from 11.59pm tonight.

People arriving at New Zealand airports from overseas will still receive free RATs and will be encouraged to test on day 0/1 and 5/6.

Covid-19 medicines

Covid-19 Minister Ayesha Verrall said today all New Zealanders aged 65 and over, and Māori aged 50 and over, would have automatic, free access to Covid antivirals if they tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who had three high-risk conditions was also eligible for free anti-viral medicines.

A further 40,000 courses of anti-viral medicines have been purchased by the Government and are expected to enter New Zealand in the coming weeks.