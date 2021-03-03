Covid-19: Sick Auckland MIQ patient transferred to hospital

The returnee was undergoing managed isolation at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Queen St. Photo / Google

A returnee undergoing managed isolation at an Auckland hotel has been transferred to hospital after becoming sick.

The Herald understands the patient developed flu-like symptoms and was taken by ambulance to Auckland City Hospital about midday today.

They had been undergoing 14 days' MIQ at the Four Points by Sheraton on Queen St.

It's understood personal protective equipment was utilised by health professionals and the patient was taken to an isolation room at Auckland Hospital.

The hotel declined to comment this morning, saying, "Unfortunately we are not allowed to disclose any information about our guests".

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokeswoman confirmed some details of the incident.

"A returnee in an Auckland managed isolation facility was safely transferred by ambulance to hospital around noon today for a non Covid-related medical issue.

"All infection prevention controls were adhered to. We won't be releasing any other information to protect the privacy of the individual."

The Herald also asked how many days the returnee had been in managed isolation for and whether they had yet returned a negative Covid-19 test, but has not received a response.

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson said: "With more than 116,000 returnees having been through Managed Isolation and Quarantine facilities it is not uncommon for there to be occasions where returnees may sometimes need to go to hospital for treatment due to pre-existing medical conditions, accidents or illness.

"For privacy reasons we do not identify returnees who enter hospital or discuss their medical details."

St John ambulance declined to comment, referring questions to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which overseas MIQ.

The Herald has sought comment from Auckland District Health Board.

It comes as the Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced there were no new community cases of the virus today.

He described the result as good news, but reiterated the country was still in a "critical period" regarding the Auckland outbreak.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel, but it's still a very long tunnel," he said.

Auckland is currently under level 3 lockdown after a cluster in South Auckland spread.

Cabinet will meet to discuss alert levels on Friday.

Hipkins also blasted Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki today for leaving Auckland on the eve of lockdown and their plan to tour the country.

He called this behaviour "completely irresponsible".