Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid-19: Rod Jackson - was New Zealand's response to the pandemic proportionate?

5 minutes to read
Deserted international departures retail stores at Auckland International Airport during the Covid-19 Level 3 lockdown. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

Deserted international departures retail stores at Auckland International Airport during the Covid-19 Level 3 lockdown. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

NZ Herald
By Rod Jackson

OPINION

In a recent article (Weekend Herald, April 16) John Roughan wrote that the pandemic has been an anticlimax.

Surprisingly, he acknowledges Covid-19 has killed about 25 million people worldwide, so hopefully he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.