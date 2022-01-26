The roll out of Pfizer's paediatric Covid-19 vaccine for children is beginning on January 17 and those aged 5 to 11 will have a chance to get a dose and reduce the risks of the virus. Video / NZ Herald / MoH

A group of parents will today argue their case as to why the Government should urgently stop the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for children aged 5 to 11.

Despite experts saying the vaccine is extremely safe for children and will protect them against severe outcomes from the virus, eight Kiwi parents - whose names are currently suppressed - are claiming in court that the provisional consent process for the childrens' vaccine was flawed and illegal.

They want that consent to be revoked and are trying to get the rollout halted immediately until a full judicial review can be held.

The group includes an electrician, two stay-at-home parents, a service assistant, a quality assurance manager, a company director, a civil engineer, and an unemployed woman. All have children aged between 5 and 11.

Their statement of claim was filed in the High Court on January 15 against Health Minister Andrew Little, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and the head of Medsafe.

An interim order hearing between the parties is taking place at the High Court in Wellington today.

The group argues that Medsafe's decision to grant provisional consent was flawed for a number of reasons, including that it considered "irrelevant" information about vaccinating children to protect their whānau or stop the spread of Covid in schools.

The health of the children themselves should be the only consideration, the group claims.

It also claims that while Hipkins has said the jab will never be mandatory for children, in practice it will effectively be "quasi-mandatory" because it will probably be required for admission to school camps and other activities.

"Children in this age group and their parents are also likely to be placed under significant governmental and social pressure by others in the community for such children to be vaccinated," the statement of claim says.

The group also claims the therapeutic benefits of the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds are not enough to outweigh the risks of harm from the vaccine, given kids are generally at low risk from Covid.

Experts have previously told the Herald that while most children who get Covid have only mild or no symptoms, a few can get very sick. Covid infection has also left some children with other, serious complications, including multi-inflammatory syndrome and Long Covid.

Clinical trials found the Pfizer vaccine was both extremely safe for children and very effective at stopping them from suffering severe Covid symptoms.

About two thirds of parents surveyed said they would get their kids vaccinated and there has been high demand since the rollout began on Monday January 17.

To date, more than 110,000 children in New Zealand have had their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.