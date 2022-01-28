How Omicron could stamp out Delta, music industry sings out for support and inflation still on the rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A private event in Hamilton and a restaurant in Paeroa are among new locations of interest released by health officials this morning.

One3One Restaurant Cafe & Bar in Paeroa has been identified as a high-risk location of interest after an infected person visited the restaurant on Monday evening between 6.16pm and 8pm.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone who was at this restaurant during the specified time to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."

The same advice goes to anyone who attended a private event at Gurudwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji Temple Te Rapa last weekend.

The event was visited by an infected person last Saturday between 1pm and 4pm.

It is unknown whether these two locations were visited by people infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

An update on today's Covid-19 cases is expected after 1pm and the ministry is set to release many more locations of interest throughout the day.

People across the country are asked to regularly check the Ministry of Health's website as new locations come in daily.

Yesterday, a number of locations visited by cases with the Omicron variant were released.

They included a flight from Auckland to Nelson, the CityFitness Fraser Cove in Tauranga and a private event at Hamilton Gardens Pavilion.

Anyone on flight NZ5077 from Auckland to Nelson on January 16 is now a close contact of an Omicron case. Photo / George Novak

Anyone who was at these locations during the specified time must self-isolate and get tested.

Meanwhile, a dozen concertgoers who attended the Soundsplash music festival in Waikato last weekend have now tested positive for Covid, an infected teenager claims.

Festivalgoers at the Mystery Creek event which experts fear may turn into an Omicron super-spreader. Photo / Supplied

Experts now fear the popular music festival, which saw 8506 people gather on the outskirts of Hamilton from Friday to Sunday, has the makings of a super-spreader event and even accelerated the spread of Omicron across New Zealand.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health confirmed one of five infected Aucklanders who attended the festival had tested positive for the highly contagious Omicron variant, and the three-day event at Mystery Creek was now an exposure site.