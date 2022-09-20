WorkSafe has received only $300 out of more than $400,000 in fines issued for Covid rule breaches. Photo / 123RF

WorkSafe has received only $300 out of more than $400,000 in fines issued for Covid-19 rule breaches.

An Official Information Act request seen by the Otago Daily Times found WorkSafe issued 70 infringement notices related to Covid-19 offences, worth a total value of $442,900.

Only one outstanding infringement notice, worth $300, was collected, the document shows.

The figures were for the period to June 12, but WorkSafe confirmed it has not collected any more fines since then.

A WorkSafe spokesman said all the outstanding infringement notices had been referred to the Ministry of Justice "following an extended period of non-payment".

Any payments made subsequently would not be known to WorkSafe and payment would be required even though legal requirements had since changed, the spokesman said.

Under the traffic light system, 22 infringement notices were issued nationwide, four of which were issued to entities south of Christchurch, the spokesman said.

Ministry of Justice national service delivery group manager Tracey Baguley said the ministry could not comment on whether payments had been made by any of the companies or people fined by WorkSafe, as it was court information.

When a fine was lodged or imposed, the court would, in the first instance, seek payment in full or "negotiate sustainable payment arrangements where possible", Baguley said.

Fines could ultimately be enforced by clamping vehicles, seizing property to sell it, and making compulsory deductions from a company's bank account, Baguley said.