Covid-19 on Christmas: What to do if you get sick over the holiday season

New Zealand's MIQ system is back under the microscope as Omicron cases emerge on our shores. Video / NZ Herald

Covid doesn't take the summer off, so for Kiwis on holiday across Aotearoa there's still a risk of contracting the virus.

If you start to feel unwell or have been exposed to a Covid-19 case, the Ministry of Health advice is to stay at home, contact Healthline and get tested.

Even if you're travelling, this advice remains relatively the same.

The Ministry's website says those who have been exposed, or who start to feel sick while away from home should contact Healthline or check the Healthpoint website for details of local health professionals who can advise whether and where you should be tested.

"If you are advised to get a test, please do so as soon as possible; do not wait until you get home to get tested. If you are symptomatic, isolate until you receive your test result," it says.

For people who test positive for Covid-19 while on holiday, a health official will discuss your relevant circumstances and advise you as to what you should do.

This could be to stay where you are, make plans to isolate elsewhere or to return directly to your home, the Ministry of Health's website says.

"If you are unable to return home safely, you will be supported to isolate in accordance with the COVID-19 Care in the Community programme."

The Ministry said if it is safe for you to return to your home, you will only be able to do this if you or a whānau member are driving.

"You must not use public transport or undertake any long-distance road travel that requires an overnight stay or interisland travel. You should drive directly to your home, making as few stops as possible and minimising your contact with other people.

"Remember to scan wherever you go, wear a face covering when not in the car, and maintain social distancing in public spaces. If you are using a borrowed or rental car, you will need to advise the car owner or car rental service so they can take steps to thoroughly clean the vehicle afterwards."

Testing services will be available throughout the Christmas, New Year and holiday period. If you need to get a test, call Healthline or check Healthpoint for details of the nearest testing service and find out when they are open.

Rapid antigen testing is only available for unvaccinated travellers over 12 years and 3 months without Covid-19 symptoms.

Getting vaccinated offers the best protection against Covid-19, the Ministry's website said.

Resources:

-Healthpoint

-Health guidance for summer

-Healthline