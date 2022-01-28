Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicron: What to expect - a Kiwi doctor's view from Omicron-ravaged Canada

5 minutes to read
Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By Dr Chris Hobson

OPINION:

After nearly two years of looking at how best to set up health systems to tackle Covid-19, I let it walk through my front door in Canada – and you are probably about to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid