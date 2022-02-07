A call to get testing up, who’s made gains in the latest political poll? And the president of France begins talks with Putin in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An East Auckland Indian restaurant and a fast-food outlet in Rotorua have been named as high-risk locations of interest and those who dined there must isolate immediately.

Anyone who visited Gorkha Restaurant in Eastern Beach over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Auckland Anniversary Weekend is considered a close contact, along with anyone who ate in at Taco Bell in Fairy Springs on Thursday, February 3, between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Those customers need to self-isolate and get a test immediately and on day five after being at that location of interest, according to advice on the Ministry of Health website this morning.

The growing number of locations of interest comes as modelling for the growing Omicron outbreak is due to be released today.

The Ministry of Health is set to release the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Meanwhile schools around the country are being impacted by Covid-19 just days into the new school year as the country is seeing a significantly smaller number of cases predicted by experts.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told RNZ that she expects the peak of Omicron will hit New Zealand in March.

Meanwhile, as Parliament resumed today, protesters arrived in Wellington this morning to protest against the Government's ongoing Covid rules and restrictions.

Ardern has said she has no plans to engage with them.

Yesterday there were 188 new cases in the community and 27 were detected at the border.

Fourteen people were in hospital with the virus with just one in ICU or HDU.

In Waikato, Hamilton Boys' High School headmaster Susan Hassall confirmed to the Herald that a Year 11 student had tested positive for the virus.

And, according to a Facebook post on Sunday, a Covid-19 case had been detected in the Melville Intermediate School community as well.

These follow reports yesterday of positive cases detected at Te Mata Primary in Havelock North, Hamilton Christian School - which 80 of its students and staff are now isolating - and Rototuna Junior and Senior High School.

A few weeks ago, experts predicted that New Zealand would see tens of thousands of Covid cases by now.

Pasifika health expert Dr Collin Tukuitonga told TVNZ's Breakfast this morning that the reason the country is not seeing these high case numbers was because the rate of people getting tested was low.

Asked if complacency may play a part in people going to get tested, he said "absolutely".

"It's been over two years and people have had enough," he said.

New modelling on the growing Omicron outbreak is due to be released today as Parliament meets for the first time this year.

On RNZ this morning Ardern said the figure on what New Zealand's peak of Omicron would look like was "widely variable".

"It's still very difficult to predict, and the way it'll behave," said Ardern.

"Ultimately the defining feature of where we will be will be booster uptake, the more people that take a booster the lower the likelihood of our peak."

Meanwhile, the movement - dubbed the Convoy 2022 - that saw protesters arrive on Parliaments door step this morning attracted people from all over the country and up to 1000 vehicles were expected.

Ardern said that she and other Labour MPs were too busy today to engage with the protest.