All three new cases are linked to the Hastings cluster, taking that cluster to eight. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay now has a total of nine Covid-19 cases, with three more positive cases associated with a Hastings cluster identified.

All three new cases are linked to the Hastings cluster, taking that cluster, which began when a positive case attended two fitness classes at a local church, to eight.

The ninth case was reported yesterday and is likely to have contracted Covid-19 outside the region.

Two of the new cases will be reported in the Ministry of Health's case figures today, with the third new case to be reported in tomorrow's figures, as it missed the daily reporting cut-off.

Medical officer of health Dr Rachel Eyre said people should keep a close eye on the locations of interest reported on the ministry's website with more locations being added as public health official continued their investigations.

"We are working hard and continuing our investigations and informing any other close contacts to isolate and be tested.

"Anyone associated with the Tu Step Fitness Class and who was there on the dates and times notified on Ministry of Health's locations of interest page, must follow public health advice."

Eyre said it was crucial anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, got tested for Covid-19, even if they were vaccinated.

"People with symptoms need to get tested so we can avoid any potential community spread."

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Friday, January 21:

Splash Planet, Hastings drive-through 10am-1pm

Whitmore Park, Napier drive-through 10am-1pm

CHB Health Centre drive-through 9am-4pm

To book a test:

Hastings Health Centre. For booked appointments call 06 281 2644 to book between 8.30am and 5pm Monday-Saturday

The Doctors Napier. For booked appointments call 0800 837 819 to book between 9am and 5pm daily

Takapau Health Centre. For booked appointments Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 11.30am-noon call 06 855 8376

Queen Street Practice Wairoa. For booked appointments daily call 06 838 8333.