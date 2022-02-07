With Omicron in the community, rapid antigen tests will become a useful part of our Covid defence strategy. Photo / Getty Images

Despite accuracy limitations, rapid antigen testing is expected to play a part in our response to a widespread Covid outbreak. By Nicky Pellegrino.

In many countries, it is now normal practice to take a rapid antigen test – or lateral flow, as they are also known – before heading out to a gathering or event, to ensure you don't have Covid-19. People tend to keep a few test kits in their bathroom cabinets, and over the Christmas period, there was such demand that stocks ran low in some places.

In New Zealand, rapid testing hasn't been considered a useful part of our Covid defence strategy. But with the Omicron variant now in our community, that is going to change.

"These tests are another layer of protection on top of vaccines, masks and other public-health measures, another tool in the toolkit," says James Ussher, an immunologist at the University of Otago.

Before the August 2021 Delta outbreak, which ended the country's Covid elimination strategy, Ussher was involved in a study that compared the efficacy of several rapid antigen tests (RATs) with PCR tests, which New Zealand has relied on so far. It found RATs were less sensitive to the presence of infection, limiting their usefulness in a country with low rates of Covid-19. Still, the researchers recognised that once there was an increase in outbreaks across the regions, RATs would become a more useful part of our testing regime.

Rapid antigen testing uses samples taken with nose and throat swabs and detects the presence of specific proteins on the outer portion of the virus, as opposed to PCR tests, which detect the genetic material. Since they require a higher quantity of the virus to be present in the sample, RATs are less sensitive.

Ussher says, "If people are symptomatic and in the first week of the illness, then you'll pick up most of them with a rapid antigen test. But in the early pre-symptomatic stage, and later in the illness, you will certainly miss more cases with the rapid antigen tests than with the PCR."

There are some advantages to RATs. The obvious one is speed – you get a result within 15 to 30 minutes, whereas a PCR test will take at least 24 hours, or longer if labs are busy. Also, the RAT nasal-swabbing process isn't as uncomfortable.

Accuracy is variable, depending on which test is used and how well it is performed. Generally, they are credited with an overall sensitivity of 75-80 per cent.

Now, in a new review published in the BMJ, researchers from the University of Manchester have found that some commonly used rapid tests don't meet WHO standards and manufacturers have overstated their sensitivity. The tests reviewed were 64% accurate at picking up an infection in a child, casting doubt on their usefulness for widespread screening in schools (they were better at picking up infections when the child had symptoms, at 72 per cent compared with 56 per cent for asymptomatic children).

"There's a sea of these tests out there, with lots of different brands and they're not all alike," says Ussher. "It's really important that we're using quality tests and that there remains some control over what comes into the country so it's not just open slather."

The Ministry of Health has authorised nine rapid antigen tests, and there are another 19 types under a full technical assessment. On January 23, the Prime Minister said New Zealand had roughly 4.6 million tests on hand and tens of millions more on order. When Omicron takes hold, we will need them, as frequency of use is the key to getting the best results.

In a healthcare or rest-home setting, staff may want to take a test on a daily basis. Workplaces and schools may require regular screening. If you are seeing friends and family or attending an event, you might choose to test yourself more than once in the days before.

Until now, the availability of RATs here has been limited, but the Ministry of Health has indicated Kiwis will soon be able to buy them. Meanwhile, in the US, each household is entitled to four free kits.

"There is a role for rapid antigen tests in taking some of the burden off laboratories and certainly for the low-value testing – people who are travelling, and surveillance of asymptomatic people in the workplace," says Ussher. "They could be beneficial in helping people self-isolate and breaking transmission chains."