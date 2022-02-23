Police and protesters clash in late-night drama, prepping for a move to phase 3 and stand-off continues between Ukraine and Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Corrections has told two sex offenders who have been attending the protest at Parliament to leave.

It comes on day 17 of the protest's occupation at Parliament, which saw protesters clash with police again last night following the removal of at least one concrete bollard to let vehicles in.

The Department of Corrections says a small number of people serving community-based sentences or orders with GPS monitoring have attended the demonstration but none have breached their conditions.

A spokesperson says they must not associate with a person under 16, but being at the same location as children wouldn't be a breach of their conditions, unless they had direct contact.

However, Corrections says the safety of the community is its top priority, so where it can direct someone not to attend a specific location, it's doing so.

This includes the two offenders above, along with a further seven offenders in the Wellington region, subject to extended supervision orders for sexual offending.

Earlier in the week Wellington police said they had received reports that sexual assault may have taken place at the protest at Parliament, and urged anyone concerned to come forward.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said police were the only agency able to investigate sexual assaults.

"If anyone would like to come forward to us, to talk about what may have occurred to them then please do come forward and we will work with you as best we can."