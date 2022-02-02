Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern on MIQ and re-opening the borders

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is setting out a five-step plan to fully reopen the borders by October, starting with New Zealanders in Australia from the end of February and extending to overseas visitors and tourists from April to October.

New Zealanders in Australia will be allowed to return without having to isolate in MIQ from February 28, and those in the rest of world from March 14.

Instead of MIQ, those who are vaccinated will be allowed to self-isolate elsewhere.

In a speech to Business NZ in Auckland this morning, Ardern said there was life before, and there will be life after, Covid.

"We are well on our way to reaching that destination. But we are not quite there yet."

Ardern said today she would outlay the path to a "new normal".

She began by recalling the "early days of the Covid pandemic".

"I recall the emergency cabinet meeting where we discussed the very first border closure – which in the first stages was country by country. I remember the moment we decided to require very traveller to self-isolate.

"I remember the cases that arose from people who then didn't self-isolate. And I remember the establishment of our managed isolation and quarantine system on the 10th of April almost two years ago."

Ardern says it is "easy to hear the word MIQ and immediately associate it with heartache".

"There is no question, that for New Zealand, it has been one of the hardest parts of the pandemic.

"But the reason that it is right up there as one of the toughest things we have experienced, is in part because large-scale loss of life is not.

"The anguish of MIQ has been real, and heartbreaking. But the choice to use it, undeniably saved lives.

"MIQ meant not everyone could come home when they wanted to. But it also meant that Covid could not come in when it wanted to, either."

MIQ had given New Zealand time to "build our defences", including getting vaccinated and setting up public health measures, get children vaccinated and keep the economy strong.

The markers of success had been hard earned by every Kiwi here and abroad, she said.

The delayed reopening due to Omicron had allowed the rollout of boosters, and for "Kiwis to take a breath" before the next phase.

Ardern says now though with the community better protected was time to move again.

She will announce five steps to reconnect New Zealand to the world.

The 5-step plan

Fully vaccinated Kiwis and other currently eligible travellers from Australia will be able to travel to New Zealand from 11.59pm Sunday 27 February, and instead of going into MIQ, will be able to self-isolate.

In step 2, two weeks later on Sunday 13 March, fully vaccinated New Zealanders and other currently eligible travellers from the rest of the world will also be able to travel into New Zealand without going through MIQ.

"The two weeks between each of these steps has been requested by public health advisors to give time for our systems to adjust for the likelihood of more cases in our community, and for our border systems to keep scaling up in the safest way possible," Ardern said.

At step 2, at 11.59pm on Sunday March 13, there will also be an expanded border exception for critical workers, and skilled workers earning at least 1.5 times the median wage, who will also be eligible to enter New Zealand, along with highly skilled workers' family members who may have been separated from their loved ones.

"This means that health workers, farm managers, horticultural workers, tech sector professionals, those working for accounting services, in education and construction, will all be eligible to enter New Zealand, and self-isolate for a short period and then go about their business.

"Adding to the more than 17,000 critical workers who have already come to New Zealand since our borders closed."

Working Holiday Schemes will also reopen in stages from step 2, Ardern said.

Step 3 begins from 11.59pm 12 April.

"Here we further extend our border extension to include a large international student cohort of up to 5,000 students for entry ahead of semester 2 and temporary visa holders who still meet relevant visa requirements.

"Step 4 sees the biggest expansion yet, and includes our Australian cousins and all other visitors and other visitors and business travellers who can normally enter New Zealand without a visa.

"This stage is likely to begin when we have much larger case numbers than we have now. For planning, we anticipate this stage will begin no later than July.

"I want to place strong emphasis on this being the latest we expect this to begin. There is a high likelihood of this date coming forward as we progress through the next stage of the pandemic."

From July those on the new Accredited Employer Work Visa will open, including for workers offshore.

At this point, the critical worker border exception will be removed.

The new work visa will be mainly available to workers earning over the median wage as part of the Immigration Rebalance changes.

The Minister of Immigration will have more to say about this and other immigration rebalance measures soon, Ardern said.

Step 5 begins in October and includes all other visitors and students who require a visa to enter New Zealand, with normal visa processing resuming.

On isolation requirements, Ardern said travellers will be asked to follow "broadly the same requirements we have in New Zealand for close contacts at the time of their travel".

This was due to the likelihood of coming into contact with Omicron on their journey.

"That means currently, returning New Zealanders will need to self-isolate for 10 days. But as the isolation period drops for close contacts here in New Zealand, as it does in phase two of our Omicron response, so too will returnees only need to isolate for 7 days."

On testing, all arrivals will be given three rapid antigen tests upon arrival at the airport, to take home.

One for use on day 0/1, and one for use on day 5/6, with one extra for backup.

"That gives us the best chance of identifying cases that have come across the border," Ardern said.

"If a positive result is returned at any point, returnees will be asked to get a follow up PCR test at a community testing station.

"That will help us to monitor any possible variants that may emerge. It will also help us assess when it's safe to lift self-isolation requirements."

While many will celebrate today's reopening, others will feel anxious about the resumption of people across our border, Ardern said.

"But here are the safeguards, we will be as boosted as possible at the end of February, the phasing reduces the risk of a surge in cases, and travellers will be testing and isolating, with MIQ remaining for the unvaccinated.

"This means we will know quickly if a traveller has the virus including any new variants."

Self-isolation would be continually monitored, she said.

Reopening to the world

The early moves to free up travel for New Zealanders will ease the pressure on MIQ.

It is likely the home isolation periods for those travellers will mirror those set for close contacts of Omicron cases domestically.

The isolation period is now 10 days but will change to one week when Omicron is more widespread in phase 2 of the pandemic response plan.

Air New Zealand's website now shows the requirement for MIQ has been removed after February 27, with transtasman flights available for $400 from that date.

Last November's plan to reopen the borders in a staged approach from mid-January was put on hold shortly before Christmas, as Omicron proliferated overseas.

Previously, the plan was for people from Australia to be allowed to isolate at home for seven days after January 16, and those from other countries from February 13.

All fully vaccinated foreign travellers would have been able to travel from April 30.

However, on December 21, the start date was pushed out to late February but that was under review, depending on Omicron.

The MIQ lottery system and its limited spaces caused increasing headaches for the Government, with pregnant TV journalist Charlotte Bellis the latest of a string of Kiwis in tricky situations and struggling to get home.

Bellis has confirmed she will return to New Zealand in early March to give birth to her baby girl, after accepting an emergency spot in MIQ.

At a press conference yesterday, Ardern said there would be multiple people in distressing situations struggling with MIQ - but on the flip side, the system had saved lives.

Today's border news will also follow a move to shorten the gap between second vaccine doses and boosters from four months to three, in a bid to ensure immunity improved before widespread Omicron community transmission.