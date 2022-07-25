PM Jacinda Ardern to talk about foot and mouth, Green Party troubles, and Three Waters at press conference. Video / Mark Mitchell

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cautioned against reducing the current Covid-19 isolation period, particularly during winter, saying it could increase case numbers.

Ardern said the next check-in about Covid-19 settings would be in "early August" but played down any speculation current settings could be relaxed.

On Monday, Ardern said wastewater testing indicated case numbers were starting to indicate a downward trend. However, hospitalisations remained high.

While the United Kingdom had eliminated all protocols aimed to stop the spread of the virus, including isolation periods, Ardern said advice here was doing so would see case numbers increase.

Australia has also currently retained its seven-day isolation period.

Ardern said the advice of experts and officials looked at emerging evidence around infectiousness and periods of infectiousness, as they related to variants.

They also factored in current case numbers.

"But the most important thing that we can be doing right now is making sure that people who have Covid are isolating with their household," Ardern said.

"That is a significant factor in reducing case numbers.

"You'd want to be careful, particularly in a winter period of making sure that you're not contributing to extra growth."

On Monday there were 6910 new community cases of Covid-19 reported. The seven-day average of 8517 cases is down on the most-recent peak of 10,414 nearly two weeks ago.

There were 16 Covid-related deaths reported.

There are 836 people in hospital with the virus, including 27 in intensive care. The average age of people with Covid-19 in hospital is 65.