There has been a significant mood change in the Parliament protest after a day of confrontations and several arrests. Video / George Heard

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A police strategy to contain the protest at Parliament appears to be working with numbers of people and illegally parked vehicles dramatically shrinking by the day.

However, protesters warn of another surge in support over the weekend, and those remaining maintain morale is high and they are in for the long haul.

An expert also warns that while police are regaining control, the situation remains "dynamic" with the difficulty of negotiating with the disparate groups and demands present meaning a forceful confrontation was still on the table. But, they added, it would be the last resort.

It also comes as the Ministry of Health has now confirmed two Covid-19 cases among protesters, along with at least five cases among police officers working on the operation.

Police blockades on streets surrounding Parliament earlier in the week have been stopping new vehicles from entering, while also hindering supplies from getting to the occupation.

Many of the protesters have cleared out after the weekend, but threaten to return. Photo / George Heard

Protesters spoken to said it was making life more difficult in their "village".

A woman who helped set up the food station in the centre of Molesworth St said food donations were now dropped at blockades several hundred metres away.

Protesters were using vehicles internally to transport the donated goods.

"They are trying to make things uncomfortable for us, subtly antagonising us to break down our morale, but we are like water - solutions will flow."

Rubbish piling up after police blocked services from entering the occupation. Photo / George Heard

On Wednesday the once full streets surrounding Parliament were down to about a third of Saturday's peak levels, with mainly just a steadfast crew remaining.

The Herald viewed rubbish bags piling up and a generally subdued atmosphere in the internal camp.

The atmosphere in the outer areas was tenser, with some people drinking alcohol at their campsites and vans, visibly intoxicated, and some continuing to intimidate journalists and passers-by.

Many protesters have left since the weekend, some because the atmosphere became increasingly tense and violent because of a "few hotheads".

The vibrant weekend atmosphere has changed significantly. Photo / George Heard

There has been infighting among groups present, suggestions of sexual assaults and some protest leaders have called for children to be taken offsite.

Police have seemingly capitalised on this infighting, launching operations on Monday evening and the early hours of Tuesday to install concrete blockades, operating a one-way policy.

These actions also saw some of the most violent scenes since the first few days of the protest, including officers hospitalised after being sprayed with an "unknown substance", a car nearly being driven into police and arrested protesters reporting injuries.

Police blockades have made serving donated food more difficult. Photo / George Heard

Protesters had been allowed to park for free at Sky Stadium but from tomorrow would be charged $15 a day. Police were also preparing to help move people on.

Police said they will maintain a presence at the site but refused to discuss tactics.

Crime and justice expert Dr Jarrod Gilbert said police were clearly regaining control, which would be "welcomed by most New Zealanders".

When it had become clear actions of protesters were moving "above and beyond what any see as reasonable and acceptable" police had suitably stepped up their actions, Gilbert said.

"It is a dynamic situation and police need to be nimble enough to change strategy."

The risk of going hard too early risked criticism of shutting down a protest, while also going harder with more violence could create a "far bigger problem than the one we are facing", he said.

Day 16 of the protests at Parliament was markedly more subdued. Photo / George Heard

Gilbert said given all the dynamics at play it was "impossible" to say exactly how the occupation could or should play out.

"There is a seemingly endless number of complaints, you are not dealing with one group but dozens and within those, they represent reasonable concerns right through to desperate extremists who see some sort of revolution as necessary.

"Adding to that is an undercurrent of terrible disinformation."

In the past few days protesters have blamed an escalation in violence on police agitators planted in the crowd and even suggested the substance thrown at officers was police pepper - claims strongly dismissed by police.

Gilbert said many would be hoping the current containment approach would be successful and protesters continued to trickle out.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has met twice with protesters seeking a peaceful resolution.

"We can all stand on the sidelines and say 'please go' but that's not actually going to achieve that, it's only when you're getting in there and listening to people and talking to people when you actually have a chance of getting a result."

Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt also called on the Government to listen to the protesters, leading a "conciliatory process" in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

Hunt met representatives from Voices for Freedom and the Human Rights Commission, as well as Police, Freedom and Rights Coalition and independents.