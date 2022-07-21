Dr Ashley Bloomfield and deputy director-general Dr Andrew Old provide Covid-19 update. Video / NZ Herald

A Covid expert says New Zealand's second Omicron wave is peaking earlier and lower than predicted.

University of Auckland senior lecturer in computational evolution Dr David Welch told the Herald initially he predicted this winter wave to reach its summit this week or next at between 15,000 to 20,000 daily infections, similar to figures seen back in March.

Now, Welch said data trends showed the country had already seen this wave's peak at just over 10,000 community cases with peak hospitalisation rates expected to hit this weekend.

He had been tracking the seven-day rolling average of community cases which seemed to peak last weekend before slowing decreasing.

"It's sometimes hard to call these things but the signal is pretty consistent that cases were climbing quite quickly and then they started increasing more slowly and now they are declining so it looks very much like a peak," he said.

Dr David Welch, senior lecturer at the University of Auckland's Centre for Computational Evolution and School of Computer Science. Photo / Jed Bradley

While this was good news, Welch stressed it wasn't time to relax just yet.

"Although we appear to be past the peak, case numbers were still really high so it's not time to relax yet, especially with the return to the school term in a few days.

"A lot of potentially infectious contact happens within our schools so that might slowly decline, we might see a long tail from this wave," Welch said.

The latest Covid-19 figures are due to be released by the Ministry of Health shortly after 1pm today.

Decline in case numbers looks baked in which is Good News -though still lots of infection out there for a few weeks.

The peak has come earlier and lower than what I'd guessed, and low end of what models had it at.

Points to difficulty of modeling when immune landscape is complex. pic.twitter.com/PxfpJaUpeA — David Welch (@phydyn) July 20, 2022

Yesterday, there were 10,320 new reported cases of Covid-19 in the community and 34 virus-related deaths.

The number of people fighting the virus in hospital was 744, including 17 in intensive care.

In comparison, back in March daily infections reached more than 20,000 and the number of people in hospital with the virus hit more than 1000.

The average age of those in hospital is 65.

As of yesterday afternoon, the total number of people reported to currently have Covid sat at 65,523.

The seven-day rolling average for hospitalisations is 766, last Wednesday it was 643.

As of yesterday, the total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths was 1904.

Schools battled with illness and staff shortages last term as the second wave of Omicron began to rear its head, on the last day of term there were 13,344 new cases in the community.

Earlier this week, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield strongly recommended schools introduce mask wearing for the first four weeks of the new term, which begins on Monday.

He said they were expecting an increase in cases and hospitalisations over the next six weeks.

"Case rates and wastewater results show cases are increasing across all regions in New Zealand."

He said there had been a "significant increase" in Covid cases due to the BA.5 variant.

Welch said he was a little bit puzzled by this but the main indicator Bloomfield had been looking at was hospitalisations increasing.

"Also the pressure of the hospital wasn't coming from Covid alone so I think there is going to be intense pressure on hospitals for the coming few weeks at least."