Covid-19 detections are also falling in our wastewater testing. File photo / Dom Thomas / RNZ

Covid-19 detections are also falling in our wastewater testing. File photo / Dom Thomas / RNZ

The latest Covid-19 numbers will be released about 1pm today following a continued fall in infection numbers as the country emerges from the second wave of Omicron.

Yesterday there were 3650 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand and 546 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

Both new cases of Covid-19 and hospitalisations show a fall in frequency since the BA.5 variant sparked a winter surge in new infections.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers yesterday was 4418.

Eight days ago it was 5608.

And yesterday's seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations had fallen from 703 to 594.

The ministry yesterday announced there were 17 deaths attributable to Covid-19. The total number of people whose deaths are confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 is 1750. Attributable means Covid-19 was either the underlying cause or a contributing factor.