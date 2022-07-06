Covid-19 cases back on the rise, more staff hired to fill surge in passport demand and more details revealed of Chicago Independence Day Parade mass shooting in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Officials are due to release the latest Covid-19 numbers after a surge in infections were announced yesterday.

The Ministry of Health is due to put out a statement on the numbers at 1pm.

Yesterday Aotearoa recorded 9629 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand - up by more than 3000 from the day prior. The Ministry of Health reported a further 24 Covid-related deaths. There are 493 people in hospital with the virus, including 11 in intensive care.

The moving seven-day average of Covid-19 cases is also up by 1917 and the Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 has been detected in New Zealand for the first time.

"We do know BA.2.75 has some characteristics that look like they may enhance its ability to evade immunity, similar to the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, and there is some early evidence overseas that it may be slightly more transmissible than BA.2. There is no current evidence that it leads to more severe disease, although assessing the evidence is at a very early stage," the ministry said yesterday.

The jump in cases prompted experts to say a return to the red Covid setting shouldn't be ruled out.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had "no expectation" the country will return to red traffic light restrictions.

"We've recently done a review and decided to stay in the settings we have. But keep in mind we have really important rules at the orange setting that are important to protect us," Ardern said.

Ardern also cast doubt over whether the harsher gathering limits enforced under the red setting would make a marked difference to case numbers.

"There is a real question mark over that, particularly as we are seeing those rates in some of our older New Zealanders. We know the biggest thing we can do to make a difference right now is mask use and vaccines, so that's what we are going to do," she said.

Last week, Covid-19 Minister Ayesha Verrall said a move from orange to red wasn't necessary.

"We can continue to manage the virus at orange, but are putting in place a range of additional measures to help manage a recent rise in cases," Verrall said.

She urged people to keep up to date with their vaccinations.

"We are seeing an overrepresentation of unvaccinated people in hospital admissions so we strongly urge everyone to make sure they are up to date with their vaccines."

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker told the Herald New Zealand has not yet learned from other countries handling their outbreaks well.

He says places like Japan and Singapore have an advantage, being mask-wearing societies that stay home when they are sick.

"Those are lessons we have not absorbed at all."

University of Auckland senior lecturer in computational evolution Dr David Welch said the Government must be considering the possibility of moving the country to the red traffic light.

"Our hospitals are already really, really full. Not only because of Covid but also because of other winter illnesses. We expect these cases to continue to rise and there'll be just more pressure on the health system.

"I certainly won't rule out going back into red within the next few weeks, but then again I'm not sure if it is politically feasible and whether people will listen this time."