There are 208 Covid-19 cases today - a dip on yesterday's 243 cases, a record number of infections. Video / NZ Herald

A campaign focused on tamariki wellbeing prompted almost 900 Aucklanders to get their dot (vaccination) across four Māori-led sites on Saturday.

It's renewed calls from all corners for a more targeted approach to vaccination as Omicron cases breach 200 across the country.

Saturday saw the launch of He Tau Ira - the Year of Ira (dot), a kaupapa based on protecting tamariki and their whānau not just from Covid-19, but many of the health conditions which impact Auckland communities.

This was played out across four sites run by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Māia, Papakura Marae, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi and Turuki Healthcare, along with a variety of supporting providers.

Papa Danny (right) takes his mokopuna Kura Strickland, 10, and Amaia Stickland, 8, (left) for their vaccinations at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Māia's vaccination site. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

In addition to offering vaccination, whānau walked away with kai parcels and spot prizes.

At the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei site near Mission Bay, whānau could also get their tamariki's eyes, ears and teeth checked, with other sites taking down referrals.

Overall, almost 900 people were vaccinated across the four locations, in addition to 135 adults and children who undertook other health checks.

It was a record-breaking day for the crew at Hoani Waititi in West Auckland, vaccinating almost double its previous best with 301 whānau going through the drive-through site.

Samantha Garrity was among many parents who travelled to Hoani Waititi so her children could get dotted.

Avah Kapinapi, 9, puts on a brave face while getting vaccinated. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Managing three children under 10 years old wasn't easy as all three received their first dose, but with the help of staff, all were soon under observation with icecream in hand.

Garrity, from Mt Roskill, said many of her friends and co-workers had been vaccinated at the West Auckland site, which had been a factor in deciding where to get the children dotted.

"It makes [the children] feel better when they know other people who have got it done here," she said.

The Ira Fairies were out in force on Saturday, bringing joy to many of the whānau at the vaccination sites. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Having had her earlier vaccinations at the Park and Ride centre near Auckland Airport, Garrity remarked on the difference between the two sites.

"We took a lot longer to find somewhere, not that would make a big fuss, but would make it special."

She acknowledged the difficulty in deciding whether to get her tamariki vaccinated, but said the children's desire won out in the end.

"They've been asking every day ... they know it's to help protect against Covid."

The Diamond whānau were among the luckiest on the day, winning the top spot prize of an Xbox to go with a variety of kai.

It was a fitting birthday present for the youngest Eli Diamond, who turned 9 on Sunday.

"I feel so amazing," he exclaimed.

He and his 12-year-old sister Aaliyah got their first dots, alongside their grandmother Marina who received her booster dose.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae vaccination site organiser Faye Peke (left) hands out kai to those who got dotted on Saturday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Kaiāwhina (event organiser) Faye Peke was thrilled by the turnout.

"We've never ever gotten near close to that before ... I think the word's gotten around that it's quite a positive event," she said.

Amongst the booster and paediatric doses, Peke noted there was a surprising number of people who hadn't been vaccinated at the event.

Not all decided to get dotted, with some opting just to kōrero with nurses, but many braved the needle for their first dose.

Peke, also a teacher at the kura, said much of that was down to incentives like prizes and kai, as well as the familiar community faces who staffed the site.

"It removes that mistrust in the health system and it's fronted by people who they know and see all the time."

Harmony Young waits in the observation area at Hoani Waititi with dogs Luna and Roady. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

She hoped Auckland's health officials would resource all Tāmaki kura in a similar fashion.

"The smartest thing they can do is give power back to the kura who know their hapori [community]."

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Māia chief executive Rangimarie Hunia reinforced Peke's call for further empowerment of school and community leaders.

"The whole idea of giving parents choice is really important and it's just creating a different environment, I think it's a really good format going out to schools.

"Community-led and Government supported is where we need to be heading."

It was a similar story at Volta Park in Clendon Park on Sunday, where whānau braved the rain to get their dot at a vaccination event run by Manurewa Marae.

AJ Siolaa, 8, gets his vaccination from Auckland vaccination programme clinical lead Dr Anthony Jordan at Volta Park on Sunday. Photo / Dean Purcell

James Cook High School staffer Elizabeth Byrne was among the crowds to get her booster.

She noted many in her community had expressed hesitancy about vaccination.

"Some don't believe in it but me personally, I think it's quite good."

Byrne's need for protection was heightened after a member of her church recently tested positive, causing Sunday morning's congregation to move venues and for members to get tested.

A grandmother to seven, Byrne said the vaccine was the key to seeing as much of her mokopuna as possible.

By midday, about 90 people had been vaccinated, including up to 40 tamariki - almost all Māori and Pasifika.

Manurewa Marae vaccination programme clinical lead Nicole Andrews said Sunday's success followed a number of information events staff had hosted in the community.

Kids Peter and Fakaanaua Vailea enjoy a post-vaccination swing with whānau (from left) Soane Vailea, Taisia Pole, Vaka Vailea and clinical lead Nicole Andrews. Photo / Dean Purcell

She cited one whānau who was strongly against vaccination but had attended one such event at the local Marlins rugby league club.

"This was a Mum who was super hesitant, had probably 20 questions, but turned up this morning with all her children and said it was because of the way the information was explained to her, she felt at ease," Andrews said.

"If you can reach a whānau like that, not even wanting to consider it to coming through and [getting vaccinated], that just speaks for itself."

Andrews said it was essential to service whānau as it suited them, even if it meant driving a mobile vaccination centre on to their front lawn.

"We're trying to reduce those barriers by bringing vaccination to the people and where they're most comfortable."