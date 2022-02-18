Negotiation, de-escalation only way to resolve protest: police. Video / George Heard

By RNZ

Almost 30 Wellington community leaders have banded together to urge an immediate end of the illegal protest activities at Parliament.

Among those who have signed the joint statement are the region's mayors, MPs, principals and business leaders.

The letter says Wellingtonians and city workers have been intimidated by protesters, and some residents have reported being too distressed and frightened to leave their homes.

A number of businesses have had to close to protect staff.

The community leaders say the people of Wellington have had enough of the illegal activity and it is time for the harassment and disruption to end.

Meanwhile, former New Conservative leader Leighton Baker said politicians had an opportunity to resolve the protest eight days ago.

"They never did anything and the longer they leave it, the bigger it gets. The responsibility is on their shoulders to talk to the people.

"You've got to talk to the people. The ball's in their court."

Baker describes himself as an "intermediary", not a protest leader.

As the protest continues, Wellington transport operator Metlink is receiving more reports of people not wearing masks on its trains and buses.

It said its frontline workers were not expected to risk their own health and safety by enforcing mask wearing.

Wellington City Council has increased security around the city after a spike in verbal abuse and aggression against members of the public.

The council said retail workers had reported increasing incidents of maskless customers and of people becoming aggressive when asked to put a mask on.

Close to the protest site, the owner of a cafe and catering business on Molesworth St says patronage is well below normal because customers cannot park nearby and cafe regulars are all working from home.

The Word of Mouth Cafe and Catering owner said while it had remained open since the protest began, staff were working reduced hours and some had taken leave because there was no work for them to do.

No-one had been rude and tried to enter without a mask or vaccine passport, but the presence of protesters was greatly affecting her customer base, the owner said.

Suppliers were also reluctant to come in; some who used to come every day had reduced that to every second or third day.

Read the full letter

We the undersigned ask that the current illegal protest activities in and around the Parliament precinct end immediately. There is a right to peaceful protest in New Zealand that it is important to uphold. However this protest has gone well beyond that point.

Those who live, work and go to school and university have been subjected to significant levels of abuse and harassment when attempting to move about in the area. There has been intimidation to Wellingtonians and city workers, and some residents have reported being too frightened or distressed to leave their homes.

The vehicles associated with the protest are illegally blocking roads that are preventing Wellingtonians moving freely, including using public transport, posing a risk to the movement of emergency services, and are severely disrupting businesses. A number of businesses have had to close to protect their staff, while for others customers cannot access these businesses. The University has needed to close its Pipitea campus disrupting teaching and learning.

Police have issued trespass notices for those on Parliamentary and University grounds. We remind the protesters this city and these streets are those of Wellingtonians who have the right to access them freely and without fear.

The people of Wellington have had enough of this illegal activity, harassment and disruption, we ask that it end immediately.

