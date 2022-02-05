February 5 2022 There were 243 Covid-19 cases in the community today - the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

February 5 2022 There were 243 Covid-19 cases in the community today - the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

A second day of record cases in the community is expected this Waitangi as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly across the country.

Yesterday the highest number of daily cases in New Zealand was recorded - 243 - since Covid-19 entered the country in March 2020.

The previous record was 222 daily community cases on November 16 last year at the height of the Delta outbreak.

The spike was to be expected, the Ministry of Health said, and was a reflection of Omicron rapidly spreading in the community as the variant has done in other countries.

Holidaymakers over the long weekend are being reminded they will need to remain where they are if they are identified as a close contact, get Covid-19 symptoms or test positive for the virus.

The ministry says it is important to have a plan.

"There may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans."

New cases have emerged in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Whanganui, Wellington and Nelson Marlborough.

Among the latest locations of interest is a Jetstar flight from Auckland to Wellington on the morning of January 31, as well as a F45 gym training session in Auckland's Mt Eden on January 26 and locations in Tauranga, Rotorua and Porirua.

But while case numbers are soaring, so too are the number of people receiving their booster shots.

Yesterday the ministry said a record daily total of 66,864 were administered on Friday. More than 1.5 million booster jabs have now been administered in total.

Anyone over the age of 18, who is due for the booster dose, is being urged to get one as soon as possible to lower their chances of needing hospital care and to slow the spread of the virus.

A record number of booster doses were administered on Friday. Photo / Alex Burton

Testing also remains important.

"Anyone with any cold or flu symptoms that could be Covid-19 is asked to get a test and isolate at home until a negative result is returned," the ministry said.

"The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose. Even if you develop a small sniffle, please get a test."

Ten people with the virus are in hospitals across Auckland, Rotorua and Christchurch, including one person in intensive care.

Meanwhile, an expert believes New Zealand is likely to flatten the curve quicker than Australia.

"Some of the Australian states had a very unfortunate 'let it rip' attitude, especially New South Wales and so at the start of the Omicron outbreak, they had minimal controls in place," said University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Nick Wilson.

New Zealand by contrast has much better use of masks and its traffic light system in place, he said, and a higher full vaccination coverage.