There has been a steady stream of people getting tested for Covid-19. Photo / File

Covid-19 is continuing its spread into central and western parts of the North Island, with active cases now confirmed in Rangitīkei, Whanganui and the Ruapehu district.

The Whanganui District Health Board reported 10 new cases on Tuesday – eight in Whanganui and another two in Marton.

There are now 54 active cases in the region – 27 in Marton, 25 in Whanganui and two in Bulls. And the Waikato District Health Board is reporting a further four cases in Taumarunui.

The two new cases in Marton are the first reported since Saturday following limited availability of community testing in the Rangitīkei township.

In Whanganui, the number of cases is climbing steadily, and includes confirmed cases at Carlton primary school and Whanganui High School.

More than 50 cars were queuing for testing at the Whanganui Hospital's testing station around 12pm on Tuesday.

Subway on Victoria Ave opposite Pak'nSave has been revealed as a location of interest.

The Ministry of Health says anyone who visited Subway on Thursday, February 17, between 7pm and 7.30pm should isolate for seven days, test after five days, monitor for symptoms for 10 days and test again if they feel unwell.

Meanwhile, Whanganui iwi Tūpoho has expanded its Whanganui saliva testing operation and is now running clinics five days a week, with new pop-up testing stations in Castlecliff and Whanganui East.

Tūpoho opened Inspire Manaaki Whānau Centre in mid-January, offering saliva testing as a non-invasive alternative to nasopharyngeal or nasal swabs. Its central city clinics run in Wilson Street, Whanganui, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The pop-up saliva testing stations are at the Carson St carpark in Castlecliff on Tuesdays, between 10am and 2pm, and at the Hakeke Community centre in Whanganui East on Thursdays, between 10am and 2pm.

A steady stream of cars were pulling in for saliva testing at the Castlecliff clinic today.

