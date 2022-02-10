There are 306 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today. Video / NZ Herald

There are now two cases of Covid-19 in Queenstown, it has been confirmed.

Officials initially confirmed one case, a Queenstown local who had tested positive for the virus, this morning.

It has now emerged there is a second case, who is a close contact of the first. Both cases are isolating.

Mayor Jim Boult told RNZ the first case was understood to have an address in the resort, and the Omicron variant.

He was notified about the possibility of a case in Queenstown late last night but it was confirmed this morning.

He understood the individual was co-operating with health officials to identify any locations of interest and close contacts, while isolating at home.

Boult said the second case was believed to be the partner of the case announced earlier today.

They are the first new community cases in the Southern District Health Board area since April 17, 2020. The cases aboard the MS Mattina, which was docked in Bluff in July last year, were not community cases and were contained to the vessel.

The SDHB confirmed the new positive cases.

The variant has also not been confirmed.

However, the majority of most recent cases have been determined to be the Omicron variant.

The Otago Daily Times understands the first case is a local and may have links to the Waikato.

It is also understood the first case is not connected to the Super Rugby Pacific players who are isolating after being deemed close contacts of a case.

Several locations of interest have emerged in the resort, and SDHB medical officer of health Michael Butchard said it appeared they were mostly associated with a group of North Islanders who were in Queenstown last week.

Boult earlier said news of a confirmed Covid-19 case in Queenstown was a wake-up call for the community.

"Having been notified of the possibility of a case late last night, I want to uphold my commitment to the local community to make them aware at the earliest opportunity. Whilst we've all done great work in getting vaccination and booster numbers up and following CPF red setting practice, it's time to double down and keep ourselves and each other safe and healthy," Boult said.

Boult understood the individual was co-operating with Ministry of Health officials to identify any locations of interest and close contacts.

"Obviously we wish the individual concerned well and encourage everyone to keep a watchful eye on the Ministry of Health website for any notified locations of interest in the district."

"This may feel confronting with our district having been free from Covid for so long, but we knew it was coming. Over the coming weeks and months, we are highly likely to see more cases pop up, so have a chat to your household about what you would do in case you had to isolate at home. Do you have enough groceries, pet food and medication, or do you have someone who can drop supplies at your door?"

"It's important at this time that we all remain calm, support one another, and be kind," he said.

Testing is available throughout the Southern district. Get tested if you have cold or flu-like symptoms, even if they are mild, or have been at a location of interest. Stay home or at your accommodation until you return a negative Covid-19 test result, and you are symptom-free.

If you do not have symptoms, do not get a test if you have not been in a location of interest in the timeframes specified or if you haven't been asked by Public Health.

New locations of interested listed by the ministry today:

• Close contact Flight NZ614 Queenstown to Auckland - Sunday February 6 (9.19-11.03am) Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

• Queenstown Airport Frankton - Sunday February 6 (8.45-9.15 am) Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

• Close contact Habana Boutique Rum Bar Queenstown Sunday February 6 (2.30-4am) Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Skyline Gondola Queenstown - Saturday February 5 (3.30-5.45 pm)

• Close contact The Sundeck Rooftop Bar - Saturday February 5 (9-10pm) Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

• BP 2go Cromwell Saturday February 5 (12.15-12.30pm) Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

• Close contact My Thai Lounge Lounge Queenstown - Friday February 4 (7.30-8.30pm) Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

• Jervois Steakhouse Queenstown - Thursday February 3 (8-9pm) Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Covid-19 testing is free.

In the Queenstown area testing is available at:

• Engage Safety Covid-19 Testing Centre - Drive Through/Walk In - No Appointment Required (9am to 7pm, 18 Glenda Ave, Frankton)

• Te Kāika Testing Centre Drive Through/Walk In - No Appointment Required (11am to 6pm, Pin Oak Ave, Frankton)

• Queenstown Medical Centre, 9 Isle St. People should call 03 441 0500, choose option 6 to book a test.

• Queenstown Medical Centre said they have been inundated with bookings today and were almost at capacity.

For more information please visit the WellSouth website https://wellsouth.nz/community/covid-19/ or call 0800 VIRUS19 (0800 847 8719)

To stay up to date on health advice, the latest locations of interest, and where to get tested make Covid19.govt.nz your go-to source of information.

- ODT Online/RNZ