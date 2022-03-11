The show will go off-air from Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

TVNZ's 1 News Tonight will be temporarily off air from Monday due to Covid-19 related staff shortages.

The Omicron outbreak and isolation requirements have put strain on the show and for the next couple of weeks it will be replaced by Shortland St repeats at the earlier time of 10.30pm.

A spokesperson said the Covid-19 outbreak had added pressure on top of usual leave requests and left the broadcaster with no option.

"We have team members with scheduled time off, and like all New Zealand businesses, we have TVNZers who are isolating and abiding by Covid-19 restrictions too. While we juggle absences for a variety of reasons, we'll be utilising the Tonight team across our morning and primetime programmes to help manage workloads."

Yesterday there were 20,989 new community Covid cases and seven deaths.

There are 856 people in hospital, 20 of them in intensive care. Ten of those in ICU are in Auckland.