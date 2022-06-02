Auckland's trains are running at a reduced frequency today because of train crew shortages. Photo / Alex Burton

Trains in Auckland will be more crowded than normal this morning as Auckland Transport cuts its timetable to cope with a surge in Covid cases among staff.

All trains are running at off-peak frequency all day because so many crew members are off sick, AT announced.

Both bus and train drivers have been hit by the virus, and AT has been cutting services in recent days to try and cope.

Across Auckland almost 5000 people currently have Covid, according to the Ministry of Health.

AT has been anticipating staff sickness by cancelling services in advance so people can plan ahead. The most up-to-date information on train and bus times is available on AT's mobile app.

Last week, the public transport organisation said the virus was hitting groups of workers who were in the same depot or shift. About 10 per cent of bus services had been cancelled.

This Friday, all morning and afternoon peak trains will run at their off-peak frequency due to a train crew shortage. All trains will be 6-car trains.

"Due to the rapidly changing situation, we are continuing to proactively cancel trips as far in advance as possible so that customers can see on the AT app how their service is affected."

Wherever possible first and last services were being maintained and operators were being asked not to cancel two services in a row. School services and the most popular, frequent routes were also being prioritised, as well as those where no other transport was available.

Auckland Transport was also working with operators on how to recruit more staff amid a global shortage of transit drivers.

"We know that any service cancellation has a negative effect on our customers' journey and their plans. We want to assure you that we are working hard to reduce the number of cancellations as fast as possible," the statement said.

AT also asked passengers to treat staff with respect, saying there had been more rude and abusive behaviour in the past fortnight.

"We appreciate that cancellations are frustrating for everyone involved, but this level of abuse will not be tolerated."