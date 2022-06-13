Why National’s gang plan could be easier said than done, we brace for more wild weather and what was on Australia’s agenda in a meeting with China in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health is poised to release the latest Covid-19 case numbers after more than 4400 cases yesterday.

The details come as Ministry of Health chief science adviser Ian Town indicated officials will review New Zealand's traffic light settings later this week.

Asked if New Zealand was still at the peak of the outbreak, Town said the country was instead on a "steady plateau".

To date, more than one million New Zealanders have contracted Covid-19.

Yesterday there were more than 350 people in hospital with the virus, eight of whom are in intensive care and nine more people had died with the virus.

All nine people who died were over 60, with one from Northland, three from Auckland, two from Wellington region, another two from Canterbury, and one from the South Island's Southern DHB region.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases now sits at 5919, down from 6779 at the same time last week.

More than 90 per cent of new community cases today were diagnosed with rapid antigen tests.

In the week to Friday, 600,000 rapid tests were dispatched.