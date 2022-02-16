Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media

There is anticipation that the country will see yet another record day of Covid cases after the tally broke through the 1000 mark yesterday.

Today's case numbers will be revealed in a statement at 1pm by the Ministry of Health.

A party on Castle St near Otago University and the AJ Hackett Bridge Bungy and Bridge Climb in Auckland are among the latest high-risk locations of interests.

A Queenstown tex-mex restaurant and a club as well an Auckland crossfit event have also been added to the growing list as high-risk.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has arrived in Rotorua today to take part in several appointments, including launching a conservation and restoration project near the city.

A Herald analysis has shown New Zealand's positivity rate has moved closer to a World Health Organisation benchmark suggesting widespread outbreak.

Using the latest available case numbers and tests processed, Herald analysis shows the country registered a 4.2 per cent positivity rate on Tuesday, near the 5 per cent threshold set by the WHO at the start of the pandemic.

The rate, according to one expert, is now far higher than at the peak of the Delta outbreak but is still much lower than reported in other countries and regions at the peak of their outbreaks.

Test positivity is the percentage of positive tests amongst total tests taken.

Yesterday there were 1160 new cases in the community, 861 of these were in Auckland, and 43 Covid-19 cases were detected at the border.

There were 56 people in hospital with the virus and none were in ICU or HDU.

Following the surge of cases in Auckland, Te Whānau O Waipareira trust have had to put their mobile vaccination efforts in Northland on hold.

A team of 70 were due to head north this weekend.

Vaccination rates in Northland are at 87.4 per for two doses.

Meanwhile, there has been an outbreak of Covid-19 at Starship children's hospital, with 12 positive cases confirmed so far.

The hospital told the Herald today that six staff and six patients had tested positive. The outbreak likely stemmed from a positive case in the general paediatrics ward last week.

The virus also continues to spread throughout schools. Wakatipu High School reported 43 students and staff were isolating after one case was detected at the school.

The anti-mandate protest at Parliament has entered into day 10 of occupation, top government officials are expected to meet this morning to discuss the situation.

Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers estimated 450 vehicles were blocking surrounding streets.

A tow truck industry spokesperson said the job could require two dozen companies.