The return of tourists near, the Government acts on petrol prices, and talks between Ukraine and Russia end without a breakthrough in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The return of tourists near, the Government acts on petrol prices, and talks between Ukraine and Russia end without a breakthrough in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

It's been the question on everyone's mind for the past week - but today the Ministry of Health is set to confirm whether the Omicron outbreak has peaked and what the effects of Long Covid are.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will this afternoon give an update on the current outbreak and when it is likely to peak, while the Ministry of Health's chief science adviser Dr Ian Town will provide details around long Covid. You can watch the press conference live here from 1pm.

Despite the apparent flattening of Covid cases in the past week, the number of Covid-related deaths is continuing to climb with yesterday's two new deaths bringing the total to 115.

Those in hospital with Covid is also rising and there were just under 1000 people being treated around the country yesterday.

There were 15,540 new cases in the community yesterday - down from a high of about 24,000.

There is also cautious optimism that Auckland maybe over the worst of the outbreak as the virus continues to spread and impact the rest of the country.

Other regions around the country are already facing record numbers for their regions today.

Christchurch has seen a record 2642 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Canterbury in the past 24 hours.

The Canterbury District Health Board announced the new cases in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

It is the highest number of new cases reported to date, following from the 2260 new cases reported on Friday.

Tairāwhiti has also hit its record number today with 442 new cases including one person in hospital.

"This is the highest daily case total we've had so far, which shows Omicron is still circulating freely in the community," a post on the Hauora Tairāwhiti Facebook page said.

As well as numerous businesses and community facilities being forced to temporarily close due to staff shortages, the virus is now impacting schools, especially in the lower North Island.

Yesterday two Wairarapa schools - St Patrick's School in Masterton and Martinborough School - closed after staff and students were forced to self-isolate and students at a number of Wellington schools are also isolating.

It comes as experts say there needs to be an extra push for people to get the booster as almost 20 per cent of those eligible are still yet to get it.

University of Auckland public health lecturer Collin Tukuitonga told RNZ the word 'booster' could make the dose sound like an optional extra.

"My own view is that we should never have described the two doses as being fully vaxxed," he said.

"Fully vaxxed in my mind for Omicron is the three doses and ... we should be clearer that the booster is essential in ensuring protection from Omicron."

Immunisation Advisory Centre medical director Nikki Turner agreed that all three doses should be considered as one full course of the vaccine. The booster was far more effective at preventing serious illness from Omicron than two doses, she said.