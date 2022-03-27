How much taxpayers are spending on prisoners, America's Cup looks to officially go off-shore and more of the country reaches its Covid peak in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid case numbers and hospitalisation rates have fallen in recent days but a modeller is warning that hundreds more may die during the first wave of the Omicron outbreak.

Today's latest figures will be released in a statement at 1pm from the Ministry of Health.

Yesterday there were 10,239 new cases in the community and four people died with Covid, bringing New Zealand's total pandemic death toll to 258.

At the border, 33 infections were detected and 848 people were in hospital with the virus.

While the number in hospital was slightly up on Saturday, it remained considerably lower than the peak of more than 1000 cases five days ago - which the ministry said was "encouraging".

"This reflects the decrease in hospitalisations across Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, some of the first regions to be affected by Omicron," said the ministry.

The current seven-day rolling average of reported deaths with Covid is 12.

Michael Plank from the University of Canterbury and Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa told RNZ he expected the death rate to continue for a few more weeks, and ultimately between 300 and 500 people to die by the end of the first Omicron wave.

"Because although it looks like cases have peaked, deaths [lag behind]," Plank said.

The death total was at about the lower to middle end of projections from earlier this year - which picked between 400 and 1200 deaths, he said.

A reason for New Zealand's low death rate was high booster uptake among older people and young people comprising a large amount of those infected.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker also told RNZ that Plank's predictions are "very plausible."

"It does still depend on the behaviour of New Zealanders," he said.

Asked what were New Zealand's Achilles' heels, Baker said there were two big, entirely preventable gaps.

Just over half of 5 to 11-year-olds were vaccinated - the good news was they had low mortality but the bad news was that they were susceptible to Long Covid.

The second concerning gap was that almost 1 million eligible New Zealanders had not had their booster.

"This is absolutely lifesaving for people, at the very least it may prevent you having a miserable illness for a couple of weeks."

Meanwhile Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa project leader Dion O'Neale hopes hospitalisation rates have peaked.

He said for this wave, the country appears to have avoided a health system "collapse" some people were worried about.

"From the data I've seen anyway it looks like we are scraping through and managed to maybe, hopefully, get past the worst of this peak without exceeding that capacity."

And on the death rate, O'Neale said New Zealand's was at about the international standard for an Omicron wave.

He said the numbers look to be comparable to other countries: "We're not looking outstanding in either direction for death rates."