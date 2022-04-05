New Zealand stays at red, warning as the world hurtles to the climate danger zone and why Russia’s retreating Ukraine’s capital city in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

All eyes will be on the hospitalisation rates today with pressure on the health system signalled as the key factor to easing wider Covid-19 restrictions.

The Ministry of Health will release the latest pandemic-related numbers at 1pm in a statement.

It comes as the Government on Monday decided to keep the country at the red alert level setting, keeping indoor gathering limits to 200, to reduce pressure on the stretched health system.

From today controversial vaccine passes will no longer be required, and Government-enforced vaccine mandates will be limited to the health and disability, aged-care, Corrections and border workforce sectors.

In advising the Government to retain the red setting, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said while case numbers were generally tracking down there were still more than 700 people in hospital with Covid-19.

In Auckland, while the outbreak had moved well past the peak there were still about 350 in hospital, and the three DHBs still made up the highest hospitalisation rates in the country per capita.

Bloomfield said daily admissions had declined in Auckland but there were still about "20 to 30" new admissions among those DHBs alone.

A move to orange was not about a number but the trend, he said.

It was important to protect Auckland's healthcare system, partly because the city had some of the country's most specialised health services.

Bloomfield said there was still a "long tail" of hospitalisations and "Auckland is part of a national hospital network".

"It's less about the case numbers and more about the hospitalisations."

He said it was important to note only about 1 per cent of cases ended up in hospital, and many others were being cared for at other health providers such as clinics and GPs.

Doctors and nurses have been raising concerns in recent weeks about the pressures on the stretched health system, with the added issue of staff contracting the virus.

Meanwhile the World Health Organisation is warning of a new Covid strain which appears to be 10 per cent more transmissible than BA.2 Omicron.

The new XE variant is a mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains and regarded as a "recombinant", being formed from at least two other viral sources.

XE was first detected in Britain in January.

Bloomfield said today if XE arrived in this country health chiefs would need to look at its characteristics and whether they needed to impose stricter rules such as limiting indoor gatherings to keep the numbers down to a manageable level.